NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators will host the Montreal Canadiens in an outdoor game on Dec. 16 to mark the league’s 100th anniversary.

The game will be played at TD Place, home of the CFL Ottawa Redblacks.

It will be take place almost 100 years after Ottawa and Montreal met on the NHL’s opening night of Dec. 19, 1917.

Montreal defeated the original Ottawa Senators 7-4 in that game.

This will be the third Heritage Classic appearance for the Canadiens, and the second for the Senators.

The inaugural Heritage Classic was hosted by Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium in 2003.

