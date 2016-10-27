The Ottawa Senators have given goaltender Craig Anderson a leave of absence to attend to a “personal matter at home.”

“While we are uncertain of how long Craig may be away, he will continue to have our support for as much time as is needed,” general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. “We will respect his privacy and will have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson has a 4-1-0 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage with a shutout this season.

The Senators recalled Chris Driedger from the American Hockey League’s Binghamton Senators to tend goal along with Andrew Hammond in Anderson’s absence.

Driedger has a 1-0-1 record with a 0.96 goals-against average and .961 save percentage in two games with Binghamton this season.

