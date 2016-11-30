Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson has taken a leave of absence from the team as his wife battles a rare form of throat cancer.

The Senators announced the development on Twitter and said Anderson isn’t expected to be available for Ottawa’s game Thursday against visiting Philadelphia.

Nicholle Anderson has been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a cancer that starts in the upper part of the throat behind the nose and near the base of skull.

She is undergoing treatment at the Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

Mike Condon and the recently recalled Andrew Hammond will take on the goaltending duties in Anderson’s absence.

