Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan will suit up for the Detroit Red Wings when former players from the Original Six rivals face off in the NHL Centennial Classic alumni game on Dec. 31.

Over 40 former players are planning to compete in the outdoor game at BMO Field.

Former captains Darryl Sittler, Wendel Clark and Mats Sundin are tabbed to play for Toronto while Shanahan will be joined by former greats Chris Chelios, Nicklas Lidstrom and Paul Coffey on the Detroit roster.

The alumni game will be played the day before the NHL Centennial Classic between the Red Wings and Maple Leafs.

The game will be a rematch of the 2014 NHL Winter Classic played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. A record crowd of 105,491 watched the Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout.

