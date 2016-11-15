Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan at a press conference held at an outdoor rink in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Tuesday, February 24, 2015. (Darren Calabrese For The Globe and Mail)
Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan at a press conference held at an outdoor rink in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Tuesday, February 24, 2015. (Darren Calabrese For The Globe and Mail)

Shanahan to play for Red Wings in alumni game against Toronto Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan will suit up for the Detroit Red Wings when former players from the Original Six rivals face off in the NHL Centennial Classic alumni game on Dec. 31.

Over 40 former players are planning to compete in the outdoor game at BMO Field.

Former captains Darryl Sittler, Wendel Clark and Mats Sundin are tabbed to play for Toronto while Shanahan will be joined by former greats Chris Chelios, Nicklas Lidstrom and Paul Coffey on the Detroit roster.

The alumni game will be played the day before the NHL Centennial Classic between the Red Wings and Maple Leafs.

The game will be a rematch of the 2014 NHL Winter Classic played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. A record crowd of 105,491 watched the Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Winnipeg Jets coach praises Heritage Classic as great for city (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog