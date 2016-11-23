Goaltender Shannon Szabados has returned to the Canadian women’s hockey team.

The two-time Olympian, who was the winning goalie in both the 2014 and 2010 Olympic women’s hockey finals, was among the 22 players named Wednesday to the Canadian team for a two-game series against the United States in December.

The 30-year-old from Edmonton hasn’t played for Canada’s women since her 27 saves in Olympic women’s hockey final in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

She spent the last two seasons in men’s pro hockey playing goal for the Columbus Cottonmouths of the South Professional Hockey League. Her overall record was 20-20-6 and she carried a save percentage over .900 each year.

Szabados started this season with the SPHL’s Peornia Rivermen, but was released after their opening weekend in October. She played parts of two games with a goals-against average of 6.10 and a save percentage of .792.

The Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs, a men’s senior triple-A team in Alberta, announced Sunday that Szabados has joined their team.

The Canadian women face the United States on Dec. 17 in Plymouth, Mich., and in Sarnia, Ont., on Dec. 19.

The Canadian roster includes 14 players who won Olympic gold in 2014. The Americans have won six of the last seven world titles.

Canada ended a six-game losing streak against the archrival Americans with a 3-2 win Nov. 4 in a preliminary round game at the Four Nations Cup.

But the United States defeated Canada 5-3 a day later in the tournament final in Finland.

Report Typo/Error