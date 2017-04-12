Sidney Crosby has the bestselling jersey in the NHL for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The league announced Wednesday that shop.NHL.com sales show the Pittsburgh Penguins captain leading the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the most popular jersey this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews makes his debut on the list at No. 4, followed by New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

The league says sales of merchandise on shop.NHL.com during the 2016-17 regular season were up 14 per cent year-over-year, while jersey sales rose 11 per cent during the same period.

Report Typo/Error