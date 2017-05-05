Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practised Friday but the team says he’s still day-to-day with a concussion.

Crosby was a full participant in team drills and cleared for contact.

He didn’t rule out playing in Saturday’s playoff game against Washington but added that it’s not up to him.

“You just relay how you feel and direct it from there,” he said.

The star centre suffered the concussion, believed to be his fourth, when he was hit in the head by Washington defenceman Matt Niskanen in Game 3 on Monday.

Crosby was held out of Wednesday’s Game 4, which the Penguins won 3-2 to take a 3-1 series lead.

On Thursday, he skated but didn’t participate in a full practice.

He said he’ll know when he’s ready to return.

“I have a lot of belief in our staff here,” he told reporters. “I trust the process. Whenever it’s time, I’ll be ready.”

He said he’s feels “as good as you could expect.”

“I felt good right from the next day until now,” Crosby said.

Niskanen was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, but said it was accidental and he didn’t intend to injure Crosby. The NHL accepted Niskanen’s account and didn’t punish the defenceman further.

Pittsburgh forward Conor Sheary, who suffered a concussion in Game 3, also returned to practice Friday but his status is still unknown for Game 5.

“If I string a couple good days together here we’ll see what happens,” Sheary said. “I’ll be game-time tomorrow.”

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury before Game 1 of Pittsburgh’s first-round series against Columbus, worked out on his own before the team’s formal practice began.

Report Typo/Error