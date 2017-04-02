The Winnipeg Jets have their first four-game win streak of the season after a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Mathieu Perreault took a pass from Bryan Little at 7:46 of the third period and fired a shot past goalie Mike Condon, who had Jets forward Patrik Laine standing in front of him with the screen, to make it 3-2.

With Condon pulled for an extra attacker and just over a minute left, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck whipped out his glove to snag a Kyle Turris blast, preserving the victory.

Blake Wheeler, Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers, into an empty net, also scored for Winnipeg. Little picked up a pair of assists.

It was Ottawa’s fourth straight loss (0-3-1) and leaves the club tied with the Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division with 91 points. Both teams have five regular-season games remaining. Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Senators to give him 25 goals on the season.

Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets (37-35-7). Condon had 24 stops for the Senators (41-27-9), who were playing the fourth game in a season-high, five-game road trip.

Ottawa defenceman Cody Ceci left the game in second period with a lower-body injury and didn’t return. Boucher said post-game that Ceci won’t dress Monday when the Senators face Detroit. Ottawa is already without defencemen Marc Methot and Erik Karlsson.

“We’re gonna have to recall somebody for sure,” said Boucher.

Ottawa went into the game winning all six games the team had played at MTS Centre since the Jets return to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season.

The Senators led 1-0 after the first period and the game was knotted 2-2 following the second.

A Jets turnover in their own end led to Hoffman’s 24th goal of the season at 16:15 of the first, a high shot over Hellebuyck’s blocker.

The Senators took the 1-0 lead into intermission after a period in which both teams had eight shots on goal.

Winnipeg tied the game early in the second, but it didn’t last long.

An Ottawa turnover sent the puck to the corner of the net and Wheeler tapped in his 25th goal at 3:29, extending his point streak to five games with three goals and four assists.

But 11 seconds later, Brassard was credited with his second goal after the puck went off the stick of Little into the net at 3:40.

Twelve seconds after an Ottawa tripping penalty expired, Lowry notched his career-high 15th goal off a rebound at 10:43 to even it up 2-2.

The Senators travel to Detroit for a game Monday. Winnipeg starts a two-game road trip Tuesday in St. Louis.

