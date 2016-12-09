Eric Staal scored in the sixth round of a shootout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Friday night.

Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker scored in regulation for Minnesota, which has won three straight.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves. He entered with a league-best .946 save percentage and 1.65 goals-against average.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had goals for the Oilers, whose four-game losing streak began with a 2-1 home overtime loss to the Wild last Sunday.

Staal scored on a backhand deke before Nugent-Hopkins fired wide in the sixth round.

Jason Pominville beat Cam Talbot high on the glove side on Minnesota’s first shootout attempt, and Draisaitl countered on Edmonton’s third. Chris Stewart and Jordan Eberle each scored in the fifth round.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, the league leader with 38 points, was held scoreless for just the fifth time in 14 games. He was also without a point in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

McDavid’s turnover in the Edmonton end put the puck on Mikael Granlund’s stick early in the third period, leading to a Wild goal for a 2-1 lead.

From the right circle, Granlund backhanded a pass to Zucker alone at the left side. His redirect easily beat Talbot at 1:18 for his third goal in five games. Talbot had 34 saves.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a power-play goal with 4:39 left when his wrist shot beat a screened Dubnyk. The goal was upheld by video review.

Draisaitl scored his team-leading 13th goal with 55.4 seconds remaining in the first for a 1-0 lead.

After a give-and-go with Benoit Pouliot, Draisaitl’s first shot was stopped by Dubnyk, but he scored on the rebound. The third-line centre has goals in three straight games and six goals in the past six games.

Dumba snapped an 11-game scoring drought with a wrist shot past a screened Talbot 4:26 into the second to tie the game. It was Minnesota’s first shot of the period.

Eighteen of the Wild’s 26 contests have been one-goal games, including the last six. Three of those went to a shootout, and one was decided in overtime.

