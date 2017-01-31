Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period to send the Stars past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Dallas took a 3-0 lead on goals by Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski. After Korpikoski’s goal at 11:18, Curtis McElhinney replaced Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen.

Tyler Bozak scored on a power play at 13:50 of the first for Toronto, but Brett Ritchie and Jamie Benn answered to give the Stars a 5-1 lead after one.

Dallas was up 6-3 after the second. Nikita Soshnikov and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs in the period, and Jason Spezza for Dallas.

Toronto outshot Dallas 43-20 overall. Lehtonen stopped all 14 shots in the third period, when the Stars had only one shot on goal.

Andersen made five saves, and McElhinney stopped nine of 12 shots.

Shore and Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, while Dan Hamhuis and Tyler Seguin each had two assists.

For the Maple Leafs, Marner had a goal and an assist.

On the first goal, Shore skated from the Stars blue line through the right faceoff circle and in front of Andersen before putting the puck on his forehand for a wrist shot at 2:53. Just 1:44 later, Faksa scored with a wrist shot on the rebound of Shore’s shot.

Korpikoski took a pass from Ritchie from the left corner and sent a backhand from the edge of the left circle to chase Andersen from the game.

Bozak tipped in a shot by James van Riemsdyk at 13:50, but just 14 seconds later, the Stars’ Julius Honka passed from behind the net into the paint, and Ritchie chopped the puck in over McElhinney’s right shoulder. Benn took a pass from John Klingberg to score on a wrist shot from the left circle at 18:22.

Despite trailing by four goals, the Maple Leafs outshot Dallas 14-12 in the first period.

Soshnikov brought them to 5-2 at 4:19 of the second, taking a pass in front from Matt Martin and sending a wrist shot over a diving Lehtonen.

Seguin attempted a wraparound but the puck went in front of the net and then in off Spezza at 7:49.

Marner drove a wrist shot from the right circle past Lehtonen to pull Toronto within three at 10:25. The Maple Leafs outshot the Stars 15-7 in the period.

Report Typo/Error