Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Zack Smith scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders 6-2 Sunday night.

Bobby Ryan, Derick Brassard and Tom Pyatt also scored to help the Senators win their second straight.

Andrew Hammond started and stopped all seven shots he faced before leaving with 3:15 left in the first period due to an apparent injury. Mike Condon replaced him and had 18 saves the rest of the way.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for New York, which has lost five straight and sits in last place in the Eastern Conference at 11-14-6. Only Colorado (23) and Arizona (27) have fewer points.

Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves in his second straight start for the Islanders. The third-string goalie was victimized by some bad fortune and some defensive breakdowns.

Stone scored the tiebreaking goal to put the Senators up 3-2 with 4:57 left in the second period. It came just 56 seconds after Beauvillier had tied it and was the eighth power-play goal the Islanders have allowed in the last five games.

Islanders captain John Tavares nearly tied it 4:30 into the third, but his shot hit the crossbar. Initially, the Barclays Center scoreboard reported the goal was good, but a review showed the puck hit the crossbar and did not cross the line.

Brassard’s sixth goal of the year 1:15 later doubled the lead to 4-2. Smith and Pyatt had empty-net goals in the final minutes.

Ottawa opened the scoring 10 1/2 minutes into the game when Kyle Turris’ shot ricocheted off of Ryan’s elbow and past Berube, who had angled his body to cut off the Ottawa centre’s shot. Ryan’s goal was his sixth of the season and his third in three games.

New York had a chance to tie the game late in the period, as Shane Prince fired a slap shot that caused Hammond to contort his body before diving to knock the puck away. The Ottawa goaltender sustained a leg injury on the play and left the game. He returned to Ottawa’s bench early in the second period.

Smith deflected Stone’s point shot to push the lead to 2-0 with 2:40 to go in the opening period.

New York halved the lead 27 seconds into the second on Lee’s 10th goal of the season.

The Islanders had a chance to tie the game five minutes later, but Tavares’ backhander was blocked by Cody Ceci while Condon dove to get back into position.

Following the block, the Senators surged but Berube kept the deficit at one. Beauvillier then tied it with 5:53 remaining in the period. The rookie left wing was sprung for the breakaway by Travis Hamonic’s stretch pass, and Beauvillier fired his third goal of the season low and to the stick side.

NOTES: New York LW Andrew Ladd played in his 800th NHL game. He started on a line with C Alan Quine and RW Jason Chimera. ...The Senators were 1 for 2 on the man advantage and killed all three New York power plays. ... Ottawa scratched G Craig Anderson, D Ben Harpur and LW Mike Hoffman. ... G Thomas Greiss was New York’s scratch. ... Islanders C Casey Cizikas missed his second straight game with what the team is calling an upper body injury. ... The teams will meet twice more this season, Feb. 11 in Ottawa and April 9 in New York.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

Islanders: At Boston on Tuesday night.

Report Typo/Error