James Neal and P.K. Subban each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Ellis also scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne made 33 saves. The Predators had lost their previous two games in shootouts.

Kyle Turris scored and Craig Anderson made 27 saves for Ottawa, which has lost consecutive games.

Nashville has defeated the Senators in five of the last six matchups.

Neal scored the game’s first goal 46 seconds into the second period. On a delayed penalty to the Senators, Subban carried the puck around the Ottawa zone. He passed to Roman Josi, who found Neal in the slot, where he fired a shot past Anderson.

Subban doubled the Nashville lead at 3:52 of the second on a slap shot from the right point through traffic. Subban had been held without a goal in his last seven games.

Both of Subban’s points came at even strength. Entering the game, five of his six points had come on the power play.

Ellis made it 3-0 at 2:23 of the third with a slap shot from the top of the right circle. The goal was Ellis’ first of the season.

Turris ruined Rinne’s shutout bid at 5:20 of the third with his team-leading sixth goal.

Rinne’s best save came at 5:59 of the first period. After Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm turned the puck over inside the Nashville zone, Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan had an unchallenged shot from the slot that Rinne was able to glove down to keep the game scoreless.

NOTES: Nashville C Mike Fisher missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. . Predators LW Pontus Aberg made his NHL regular-season debut. He appeared in two playoff games for Nashville last season. . The Senators successfully killed off all three Nashville power plays. Ottawa has not allowed a power-play goal in its last seven games.

UP NEXT

Senators: Travel to Buffalo on Wednesday.

Predators: Host the Blues on Thursday.

