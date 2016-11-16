Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos will be out of the lineup indefinitely due to a right knee injury, the team said Wednesday.

In a brief statement, general manager Steve Yzerman said Stamkos suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee in Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

“We are in the process of evaluating options for repair and rehabilitation and will release more information as it becomes available,” Yzerman said.

Stamkos has 20 points (9-11) in 17 games this season.

The 26-year-old native of Markham, Ont., signed an eight-year contract with the Lightning in the off-season.

