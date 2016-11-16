Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, left, is returning home for further evaluation of a right leg injury suffered during a victory over the Red Wings. (Paul Sancya/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, left, is returning home for further evaluation of a right leg injury suffered during a victory over the Red Wings. (Paul Sancya/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos out indefinitely with knee injury Add to ...

TAMPA, Fla. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos will be out of the lineup indefinitely due to a right knee injury, the team said Wednesday.

In a brief statement, general manager Steve Yzerman said Stamkos suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee in Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

“We are in the process of evaluating options for repair and rehabilitation and will release more information as it becomes available,” Yzerman said.

Stamkos has 20 points (9-11) in 17 games this season.

The 26-year-old native of Markham, Ont., signed an eight-year contract with the Lightning in the off-season.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Lightning players praise 'monster' defenceman Victor Hedman (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog