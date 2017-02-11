Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Saturday.

Dan Boyle also scored for the Lightning (25-24-7), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

Ben Bishop made 32 saves in picking up his 14th win of the season for Tampa Bay.

Defenceman Jacob Trouba scored his fifth goal of the season to nix a shutout at 11:15 of the third period. Hedman’s goal was an empty netter with 36 seconds remaining.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26-of-29 shots for Winnipeg (25-29-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

It was also the Jets’ fifth straight loss at home, something the NHL club hasn’t done since a five-game winless skid in March 2014.

Tampa Bay held a 2-0 lead after the first period and made it 3-0 two minutes into the second.

Forward Jonathan Drouin did the work for the Lightning’s first goal with a highlight-reel assist.

After stealing the puck from Jets captain Blake Wheeler in Winnipeg’s end, Drouin looked like he was going to skate around the back of the net with the puck, but he quickly sent a backhand pass to Point at the side of the net for the rookie’s seventh goal of the season at 12:05.

Boyle made it 2-0 five minutes later when he tipped in Hedman’s long slapshot.

The Lightning outshot the Jets 14-8 in the opening period.

Veteran Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom was injured in the first period and didn’t return. The team announced that he suffered a lower-body injury.

Palat stretched the lead to 3-0 when he went in alone on Hellebuyck and fired a high shot over the netminder’s blocker at 2:11 of the second.

The goal marked the 15th straight game that Winnipeg has allowed at least three goals in a game.

The Jets had a power play early in the second, but couldn’t produce many chances and were booed by some of the fans at MTS Centre.

Trouba scored with a high shot on Bishop’s glove side. He now has 24 points in 43 games, eclipsing the point total he had in 81 games last season.

Hedman’s empty-net goal at 19:24 was his eighth goal of the season.

Winnipeg finishes off a four-game homestand Tuesday against Dallas. The Lightning go on their season break until Feb. 18.

