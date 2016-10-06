The Tampa Bay Lightning plan to honour franchise scoring leader Martin St. Louis by retiring the No. 26 he wore over 13 seasons with the team he helped win its only Stanley Cup championship in 2004.

The club announced Thursday that the six-time All-Star, who scored 365 goals from 2000 until March 2014 — when he was traded to the New York Rangers, will have his jersey retired on Jan. 13.

St. Louis is the Lightning’s career leader with 953 points, 588 assists, 28 short-handed goals, 64 game-winning goals and 300 power-play points. He’s tied with Steven Stamkos with eight hat tricks and second in goals behind Vincent Lecavalier’s 383.

The league’s most valuable player in 2004, St. Louis also was a two-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s points leader. He retired after the 2014-15 season with the Rangers.

