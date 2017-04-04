The Toronto Maple Leafs had to run out of energy sooner or later.

They gave it a decent effort Tuesday night, but just didn’t have enough gas left in the tank to do anything with the NHL’s best team. The 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals prevented the Leafs from clinching a playoff spot. So that will have to wait until Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come calling.

After running amok for a few weeks, the Maple Leafs were given a lesson by the Capitals as to how an elite team plays. By the end of the second period, the first-place-over-all team in the NHL had a 2-0 lead on the Leafs and was never seriously threatened by their younger and vastly less-experienced opponents.

However, this was not unexpected. Not much was trending the Leafs’ way going into the game at the Air Canada Centre. The Leafs were coming off a three-game road trip in which they played remarkably well, winning all three games to run their winning streak to four and their record in their past 10 games to 8-1-1. One of the most common losses in the NHL is to a team playing its first game at home after a multigame road trip.

In addition, though, the Leafs were playing the second of road-and-home, back-to-back games. While the Leafs were beating the Sabres in Buffalo 4-2 on Monday night, the Caps were lounging in their hotel rooms in Toronto, resting up for Tuesday’s game. And the Caps are riding their own 8-1-1 streak in their past 10 games, which took them to first place over all in the NHL with 112 points.

Not that Capitals head coach Barry Trotz had anything disparaging to say about the rising young Leafs.

He said much the same about them that other coaches around the league are saying, that head coach Mike Babock has whipped them into shape.

“They’re very motivated,”

Trotz said before the game. “They have a lot of structure to their game. They tightened up their defensive game, they’re very

dangerous [and] they have a generational player in Auston Matthews. They’re playing with structure, a lot of intensity, a lot of focus and a lot of commitment.

True to Trotz’s words, the Capitals came out running smoothly at the ACC. They did not allow the speedy young Leafs much time or space, and through the first 14 minutes, all the Leafs could manage were three shots on goal.

Especially belligerent was Caps superstar Alexander Ovechkin. He hit anyone in a blue sweater. Leafs centre Nazem Kadri took a good hit from Ovechkin, as did rookie Connor Brown, who retreated gingerly to the Leafs bench after being drilled into the boards.

The Capitals opened the scoring at 14 minutes 34 seconds of the first period when Andre Burakovsky fed centre Lars Eller for a one-timer that seemed to bounce off Matthews before getting by goaltender Curtis McElhinney.

By the end of the first period, the Caps outshot the Leafs 13-3 and had a 22-14 advantage in shot attempts. While the Leafs did push back in the second period, the Capitals only bent for a while and then sprang back to take charge of the game.

By the midway mark of the period, the Leafs lost centre Brian Boyle. He sustained an undisclosed injury and the Leafs said he would not return to the game.

The Capitals took a 2-0 lead at the halfway mark of the second period on a power-play goal by Kevin Shattenkirk. The defenceman ripped a quick one-timer past McElhinney on a beautiful feed from centre Nicklas Backstrom for his 12th goal of the season. Nate Schmidt effectively finished off the Leafs with a goal at 8:11 of the third period and Tom Wilson added another at 16:46.

Mitch Marner broke Washington goaltender Philipp Grubauer’s shutout bid at 18:52 of the third with his 19th goal of the season on a power play.

