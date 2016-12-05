Toronto FC star striker Sebastian Giovinco got a consolation prize Monday when he was named to Major League Soccer’s 2016 Best XI.

Giovinco, the 2015 MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner, was not one of the MVP finalists this season, likely due to missing some games through injury. The three finalists – Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan of the New York Red Bulls and David Villa of New York City FC – joined the Italian on the Best XI.

Read more: MLS Cup coaches talk up their stars ahead of championship game

Montreal Impact danger-man Ignacio Piatti was also honoured on the end-of-season all-star squad that recognizes the league’s top players at each position as determined by media, MLS players and MLS club staff.

Giovinco led the league in combined goals (17) and assists (15) for a second-straight year. He has also scored four goals and added four assists in five playoff games to help Toronto become the first Canadian team to make the MLS Cup final.

Report Typo/Error