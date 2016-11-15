James van Riemsdyk led the way with a hat trick and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two helpers while Leo Komarov and William Nylander also found the back of the net for the Maple Leafs (7-6-3), who are 6-2-0 at Air Canada Centre. Tyler Bozak chipped in with three assists.

James Neal and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators (6-6-3), who had their three-game win streak halted.

Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for Toronto while Marek Mazanec stopped 26-of-32 shots for Nashville.

Marner fought off a check behind the net from Ryan Ellis, curled out from the corner and put a wrist shot from near the face-off dot past a screened Mazanec just 1:04 into the game.

Arvidsson had a great chance to tie the score when he was sprung in alone on Andersen, but he couldn’t beat the Danish netminder with a deke to his backhand.

Report Typo/Error