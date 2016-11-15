Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) celebrates his hat trick during the third period of NHL hockey action against the Nashville Predators in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. (Peter Power/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kyle Cicerella

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

James van Riemsdyk led the way with a hat trick and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two helpers while Leo Komarov and William Nylander also found the back of the net for the Maple Leafs (7-6-3), who are 6-2-0 at Air Canada Centre. Tyler Bozak chipped in with three assists.

James Neal and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators (6-6-3), who had their three-game win streak halted.

Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for Toronto while Marek Mazanec stopped 26-of-32 shots for Nashville.

Marner fought off a check behind the net from Ryan Ellis, curled out from the corner and put a wrist shot from near the face-off dot past a screened Mazanec just 1:04 into the game.

Arvidsson had a great chance to tie the score when he was sprung in alone on Andersen, but he couldn’t beat the Danish netminder with a deke to his backhand.

