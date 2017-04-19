It was like the Washington Capitals rewound Game 3.

Only this time, instead of slowly falling apart from the second period on, they kept pounding the Toronto Maple Leafs. The chief assailant was Capitals forward Tom Wilson; yes, the same guy, a Toronto native even, who was the overtime hero in Game 1.

Wilson had 2 1/2 minutes for the ages in the first period, which sparked a 5-4 Washington win that tied the first-round NHL playoff series 2-2. The best-of-seven series is headed back to Washington with all those Capitals doubters much quieter, not to mention the Maple Leafs, who were schooled, maybe not in the same manner the Edmonton Oilers were the other night by the San Jose Sharks, but nonetheless reminded that the Capitals were the best team in the NHL regular season.

However, unlike the Oilers, the Leafs did not stop skating, and threw yet another scare into the Capitals. They managed to keep the Caps in sight in the second period, blew a five-on-three power play early in the third and then made it close at 12:19 when Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the playoffs.

But T.J. Oshie settled things 40 seconds later with his second goal of the night that gave the Caps some breathing room. That came a few minutes after the Caps had a goal waved off because of goaltender interference.

Tyler Bozak made the score 5-4 with 26 seconds left when the Leafs had an extra attacker on the ice.

The win quieted a lot of the talk that the Capitals were feeling the weight of being the overwhelming favourite going into the series.

“I think the whole favourite thing and expectations are certainly put on ourselves more than anyone else,” Caps winger Justin Williams said. “Everyone will talk about them, but when you feel you have an opportunity, and I know this very well, you want to seize that opportunity, because you don’t know, you really don’t know how many more you’re going to get.

“Like I said, it’s very rare that you can waltz your way through these playoffs, absolutely. Seeding doesn’t matter in the playoffs. We have a tough test here, and sometimes you have to man up and win some games.”

As in Game 3, the Capitals took a 2-0 lead before the game was five minutes old, just as they did in Game 3, with Oshie and Alexander Ovechkin providing the goals. Zach Hyman scored his first NHL playoff goal 42 seconds after Ovechkin’s goal to keep the Leafs close, but then Wilson stepped in.

Wilson, 23, started what may have been the best 2 1/2 minutes by any NHL player this season by saving a goal against his team. He dived into the Capitals crease and swept the puck away from the goal line after Morgan Rielly managed to slide it under goaltender Braden Holtby.

Then Wilson went out to the blueline and knocked Rielly down, drawing a crowd. Wilson then joined centre Lars Eller on a two-man rush and finished it with his second goal of the playoffs at 13:41 to give the Caps a 3-1 lead.

As if that wasn’t enough, Wilson came out on his next shift and scored again to make it 4-1 for Washington. This was the same Tom Wilson who scored all of seven goals in the regular season. Then again, he played most of the season on the fourth line where his job is more to agitate than score.

“He’s Tom Wilson. Everybody knows who Tom Wilson is,” Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said a few hours before the game. “That’s what he brings.”

Playing the Maple Leafs brings out the best in Wilson, who grew up as a fan of the team. He has seven career goals against his hometown team, with three of them coming in this series. It was also the first two-goal game of Wilson’s NHL career in either the regular season or the playoffs.

Trotz promoted Wilson to the third line for Game 3 because he knows Wilson has some offensive ability and he needed to get some production out of that line. Going into the game, Eller, Andre Burakovsky and Brett Connolly had a total of one assist between them in the series, so Connolly was dropped to the fourth line.

“You'd like a little more production out of it, no question,” Trotz said of his third line. “They’ve had some shifts and some zone time, and now they just need to get on the board a little bit.”

Also getting on the board was Ovechkin, who heard lots of questions after the first three games saw him play a few monster shifts and too many ordinary ones. He was more of a presence around the Leafs net on Wednesday night, although his power-play goal was the result of a Leafs mistake exactly like the one they made in Game 2.

This time the Toronto penalty killer who completely forgot about watching Ovechkin was Connor Brown. No one was anywhere near Ovechkin when he took the puck at the left point, moved up and drilled one of his patented slapshots past goaltender Frederik Andersen at 4:34.

The Leafs came back with a power-play goal by James van Riemsdyk at 5:39 but then blew a chance to get back in the game when they could not capitalize on a five-on-three advantage to start the third period.

