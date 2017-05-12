Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks all Canadians will be rootings for the Senators, the final Canadian team left in the playoffs. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
OTTAWA

The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s setting aside his NHL allegiance to his beloved Montreal Canadiens for now to back the Ottawa Senators – and urging fellow hockey fans to join him.

Many of those fans have a simple message back: no thanks.

“I think all Canadians will be rooting for the final Canadian team in the Stanley Cup playoffs,” Trudeau told a news conference today in Brampton, Ont.

Justin Trudeau and other Ottawa residents cheer on Senators (The Canadian Press)

The Senators, who face the Pittsburgh Penguins starting Saturday, were left standing alone after the Edmonton Oilers suffered a narrow Game 7 loss earlier this week to the Anaheim Ducks.

“We’re all happy to support Ottawa right now,” Trudeau said, “and even Torontonians and Montrealers can agree on this particular one.”

If the reaction on social media has been any indication, that may not be the case.

Leafs and Habs fans on Twitter are just some of those who are treating the comments as an affront to their collective dignity.

“Fake news,” tweeted one. “This is preposterous,” said another.

Added a third: “I’ll cheer when the Senators start golfing.”

