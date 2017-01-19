Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Kyle Turris scores a goal against Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period on Thursday. (Jay LaPrete/AP)
Mitch Stacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Associated Press

Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored goals and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night.

Condon was always where he needed to be for the Senators, who have won four of their last five and handed Columbus its fifth loss in the last eight games.

The Blue Jackets had trouble establishing passing lanes, and when they got the open looks, shot the puck right at Condon or off target. Eleven Columbus players took multiple shots with nothing to show for it.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 saves for the Blue Jackets, who were shut out for the first time since a 5-0 loss at Washington on Jan. 5 to end a franchise-record 16-game winning streak.

Turris got a breakaway on a long pass from Erik Karlsson and buried a backhander for his team-leading 16th goal and a 1-0 lead for Ottawa with 3:43 left in the first period.

The Senators got their second goal with 3:48 left in the second period when Dzingel redirected a shot by Chris Wideman from the top of the right circle. Foligno was in the penalty box at the time with a minor for catching Dion Phaneuf in the chops with a high stick.

In the third, Columbus’ Zach Werenski set up Cam Atkinson with a perfect feed on a breakaway, but the shot from the doorstep was swallowed up by Condon. Columbus couldn’t capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play later in the third period, missing three shots with one caroming off the post.

It was that kind of night for the Blue Jackets.

