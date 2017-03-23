The Ottawa Senators got a big win Thursday, but suffered a big loss at the same time.

Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan scored in the shootout as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 Thursday night.

They appear to have lost defenceman Marc Methot for perhaps an extended period of time, though, after he took a slash from Sidney Crosby in the first period.

Ottawa played the final 45 minutes without Methot, who left the game with a bloodied and mangled finger on his left hand following a two-handed slash from Crosby. Crosby didn’t receive a penalty on the play.

Methot grabbed Crosby by the jersey after the whistle and had a few words for the Penguins’ captain before leaving the ice.

“His finger is destroyed. It’s shattered and he’s out for weeks,” Senators coach Guy Boucher said.

Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson said it was an unfortunate play, but a play that happens all the time. This one just went bad.

“(Crosby) puts his stick in as (Methot) is trying to shoot the puck in and unfortunately it hits his finger,” Karlsson said. “It turns out worse than most other times, plays like that happen all the time, but I don’t think it was intentional or dirty.”

Crosby echoed those sentiments saying he wasn’t looking to injure Methot.

“I was just trying to get his stick and I think I caught his finger judging by his reaction and their reaction. I’ve gotten those before. They don’t feel good.”

Mike Hoffman found the back of the net in regulation for the Senators (41-24-8), while Mike Condon made 34 saves, including two incredible point blank stops in overtime to keep the game going.

“I was lucky to get it on the blocker there and thankfully it went over the net,” Condon said of his overtime save off Chris Kunitz.

Nick Bonino had the goal in regulation for the Penguins (46-17-10), who got a 29-save performance from Matt Murray.

After being outplayed for much of the first two periods, the Senators were much better in the third and tied the game 1-1 on the power play at 9:43 as Hoffman beat Murray over the shoulder with a wrist shot just 14 seconds after Matt Cullen was penalized for holding.

“I couldn’t really see it until late and by that time, he’s got such a good shot it was already too late for me to react to it. But I’ve got to have that short side, so that’s probably on me,” Murray said.

“They play that 1-3-1 in the neutral zone and they just basically sit and wait and poach and wait for a turnover and they’re good in transition. It’s a tough style to play against and I think we did a really good job of not really feeding into their transition and got pucks behind them when we needed to. All together I thought we did a pretty good job of playing against it.”

After being stopped on a partial break earlier in the period, Bonino opened the scoring at 9:21 of the second on the front half of a double minor to Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf. Bonino moved in from the point and took a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle that went bar down and in behind Condon.

Zack Smith had a chance to tie the game seconds later when he was sent in alone, but shot wide, narrowly missing his fifth short-handed goal of the season.

The opening period, despite not having any goals, wasn’t without its moments, including a huge windmill save by Murray off a Ryan Dzingel shot seven minutes into the game.

Hoffman had another great opportunity for the Senators but his rocket of a shot late in the period rang off the crossbar.

Notes: Craig Anderson will have to wait at least until Saturday to play in his 500th career game. Penguins forward Oskar Sundqvist turned 23-years-old Thursday. The Montreal Canadiens are up next for the Senators as the two meet for the third time in eight days on Saturday in Montreal. The Penguins host the New York Islanders Friday.

