Kyle Turris scored the overtime winner as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Dion Phaneuf also scored for the Senators (6-3-0), who were playing their first of ten home games this month. Craig Anderson made 32 saves.

Jaccob Slavin scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes (2-4-3) as Cam Ward stopped 30 shots.

Ottawa was coming off a nine-day, three-game road trip that culminated with an emotional 2-0 win in Edmonton on Sunday night after learning Anderson’s wife, Nicholle, had been diagnosed with cancer.

To no surprise, the Senators lacked energy and had a slow start, but managed to regroup and thanks to Anderson hung in the game despite some sloppy stretches.

Tied 1-1 to start the third both teams had a couple of good chances, but Ward and Anderson could see most of the shots and made the stops.

A scoreless second period left little for the 13,049 on hand to get excited about.

The Senators struggled mightily in the first period, but thankfully Anderson was solid considering the Hurricanes outshot Ottawa 16-5 and controlled much of the action.

Carolina set the tone for the period scoring on its first shot of the game after some poor defensive coverage from the Senators allowed Slavin easy entry from centre ice.

Despite being outplayed Ottawa tied the game at the 13-minute mark of the first period as Phaneuf’s shot from the point beat Ward low glove side.

The Senators were without Mark Stone for the third period as the winger suffered an upper body injury.

Carolina’s Victor Rask’s eight-game point streak (four goals, six assists) came to an end, as did Jeff Skinner’s five-game point streak (four goals, five assists).

