Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ottawa Senators forward Kyle Turris celebrates with Erik Karlsson after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden in Boston, on March 21, 2017. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Ottawa Senators forward Kyle Turris celebrates with Erik Karlsson after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden in Boston, on March 21, 2017. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Turris scores twice, Senators beat Bruins to end four-game skid Add to ...

Doug Alden

BOSTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Kyle Turris scored twice and Craig Anderson made 33 saves as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Mike Hoffman had two assists for the Senators, who moved six points ahead of Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division with their first win since March 11.

Tom Pyatt also scored for Ottawa, which never trailed and went up for good on Turris’ goal 4:04 into the third period.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci also scored in Boston’s third straight defeat. The Bruins were coming off a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Monday night and never recovered from a flat start back at home Tuesday.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for Boston.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular