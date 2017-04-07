The United States is still the country to beat in women’s hockey.

Hilary Knight scored the winner as the Americans downed Canada 3-2 in overtime to capture their fourth straight women’s world hockey championship.

Canada last won the tournament in 2012, now settling for silver in four straight championships.

Friday’s final against the United States marked the 18th time in 18 championships the archrivals had clashed for gold.

Canada has won 10 times and the U.S. eight. The Americans have beaten Canada in seven of the last eight, including last year’s 1-0 overtime victory in Kamloops, B.C.

Earlier in the day Finland beat Germany 8-0 for bronze.

More coming.

