Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Canada defender Laura Fortino chase the puck during the second period of the gold-medal game of the women's world hockey championships, in Plymouth, Mich., on April 7, 2017. (Carlos Osorio/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
U.S. forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Canada defender Laura Fortino chase the puck during the second period of the gold-medal game of the women's world hockey championships, in Plymouth, Mich., on April 7, 2017. (Carlos Osorio/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

U.S. beats Canada in OT to capture women’s world hockey gold Add to ...

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The United States is still the country to beat in women’s hockey.

Hilary Knight scored the winner as the Americans downed Canada 3-2 in overtime to capture their fourth straight women’s world hockey championship.

Canada last won the tournament in 2012, now settling for silver in four straight championships.

Friday’s final against the United States marked the 18th time in 18 championships the archrivals had clashed for gold.

Canada has won 10 times and the U.S. eight. The Americans have beaten Canada in seven of the last eight, including last year’s 1-0 overtime victory in Kamloops, B.C.

Earlier in the day Finland beat Germany 8-0 for bronze.

More coming.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ovechkin says 'I'm going' despite NHL skipping 2018 Olympics (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular