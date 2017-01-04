Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Colin White of Team United States celebrates his second period goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
U.S. advances to world juniors final with shootout win over Russia Add to ...

Kelsey Patterson

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Troy Terry scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout as the United States defeated Russia 4-3 Wednesday in a world junior hockey championship semifinal.

The U.S. will face either Canada or Sweden in the final on Thursday, depending on the outcome of that semifinal match later Wednesday.

Terry took three shootout attempts for the U.S. and scored five-hole on all three. He scored the winner right after Alexander Polunin hit the crossbar for Russia.

Colin White, with two, and Luke Kunin scored for the Americans in regulation. Tyler Parsons stopped 33 shots.

Denis Guryanov scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov added another for the Russians. Goalie Ilya Samsonov made 40 saves in defeat.

