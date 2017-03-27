Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The U.S. women’s hockey team remains hopeful it can resolve its ongoing dispute with USA Hockey in time to participate in the world championships. (Jeff Bassett/AP)
The U.S. women’s hockey team remains hopeful it can resolve its ongoing dispute with USA Hockey in time to participate in the world championships. (Jeff Bassett/AP)

U.S. women’s hockey team hoping to resolve wage dispute with USA Hockey Add to ...

Greg Beacham

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The U.S. women’s hockey team remains hopeful it can resolve its ongoing dispute with USA Hockey in time to participate in the world championships.

The women also might be getting support in their quest for equitable pay from the men who wear the same jersey.

The team met Sunday night to discuss its plan for a meeting with USA Hockey’s board of directors on Monday. The players hope USA Hockey will agree to negotiating terms set out recently in Philadelphia to improve their meagre financial compensation.

Athletes’ unions across the continent have voiced their support of the women’s team, urging other players to turn down USA Hockey’s overtures to act as replacement players.

Allan Walsh, a well-connected hockey agent, disclosed Sunday on Twitter that American NHL players are thinking about refusing to play in their own world championships in solidarity if the women’s dispute isn’t resolved.

The women’s tournament begins March 31.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser explains why she's retiring from the sport (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular