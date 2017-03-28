Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this March 29, 2016, file photo, United States' Hilary Knight celebrates after scoring against Finland goaltender Meeri Raisanen during a women's world hockey championships game in Kamloops, British Columbia. USA Hockey has postponed the start of the women’s national team’s world championship training camp amid an ongoing wage dispute. (Ryan Remiorz/AP)
In this March 29, 2016, file photo, United States' Hilary Knight celebrates after scoring against Finland goaltender Meeri Raisanen during a women's world hockey championships game in Kamloops, British Columbia. USA Hockey has postponed the start of the women’s national team’s world championship training camp amid an ongoing wage dispute. (Ryan Remiorz/AP)

USA Hockey, women’s team reach tentative deal in pay dispute: report Add to ...

Frank Pingue

Toronto — Reuters

Published

Last updated

USA Hockey and the women’s national team reached a tentative agreement in their wage dispute that will avert a boycott of the upcoming world championships, according to a USA Today report on Tuesday.

The report, which sourced a person who requested anonymity because the agreement has not been finalised, said terms of the deal were not immediately known and the players were expected to vote on the pact around 12 pm ET.

Neither USA Hockey or the players’ lawyer were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The report of a tentative deal comes after over a year of efforts by the women’s team to secure higher wages and support from USA Hockey.

The women’s team drew international attention when two weeks ago they threatened to boycott the world championships, which start on Friday in Michigan.

Team USA have won the past three world championships and are scheduled top play their first game of the tournament on Friday against rival Canada.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

March Madness picks from Hollywood (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular