Henrik Sedin has the 1,000th point of his NHL career.

The captain of the Vancouver Canucks reached the milestone on Friday night with a goal in the second period against the Florida Panthers.

The point came against Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, who was Sedin’s teammate in Vancouver from 2006 to 2014.

Sedin is the 85th player in NHL history to hit the 1,000-point mark. Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin also accomplished the feat on Jan. 11.

The 36-year-old Sedin is in his 16th NHL season, all with Vancouver. He has 233 goals and 767 assists in 1,213 career games.

Sedin, the fourth-highest scoring Swedish-born player all-time, has missed just 30 games in his career, and is the 38th player in league history to get to 1,000 points while playing with one team.

Twin brother and linemate Daniel Sedin, who assisted on the milestone goal against Florida, sits at 968 points, but has also missed 53 games in his 16 seasons.

Report Typo/Error