Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Then-Portland Winterhawks head coach Travis Green gestures during Memorial Cup action in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)
Then-Portland Winterhawks head coach Travis Green gestures during Memorial Cup action in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Vancouver Canucks expected to name Travis Green new head coach Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to name Travis Green their new head coach Wednesday.

The Canucks say they will introduce their new coach at an afternoon press conference.

Several media reports say Green will replace the fired Willie Desjardins.

Green has spent the past four seasons as the head coach of Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y., leading the club to the 2015 Calder Cup final.

Prior to that, he coached the Portland Winterhawks to a 2012-13 Western Hockey League title and an appearance in the 2013 Memorial Cup final.

Desjardins was fired after a season that saw the Canucks finish second-last in the NHL.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Galchenyuk says Habs are ‘shocked’ after playoff elimination (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular