People tour T-Mobile Arena during an event to unveil the name of Las Vegas' National Hockey League franchise on Nov. 22, 2016. (John Locher/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
LAS VEGAS — The Canadian Press

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Reid Duke, making his the first player ever to join the expansion NHL franchise.

The Golden Knights announced Monday that Duke has been signed to a three-year entry-level contract and will join the team for its inaugural development camp this summer.

The 21-year-old from Calgary has 35 goals and 32 assists in 54 games with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings this season.

Duke has played parts of six seasons in the WHL with Brandon and the Lethbridge Hurricanes, registering 112 goals and 135 assists for 247 points in 304 games.

Reid was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2014 NHL draft.

The Golden Knights begin play next season.

