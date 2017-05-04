The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have signed free-agent Russian forward Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9-million contract.

General manager George McPhee announced the deal Thursday night.

The 30-year-old Shipachyov had 26 goals and 50 assists in 50 games this season for SKA St. Petersburg to finish third in the Kontinental Hockey League scoring race. He added four goals and 15 assists in 17 playoff games to help St. Petersburg win its second title in three years.

“Vadim is a highly skilled playmaker who has had an impressive career in the Kontinental Hockey League,” McPhee said in a statement. “He has won two KHL championships, has been among the league leaders in scoring the last two seasons and has enjoyed success at the international level for Team Russia. We believe he can be an impact player in the NHL.”

Shipachyov is playing for Russia in the world championship in Germany.

Report Typo/Error