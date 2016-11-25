Colin Wilson and Ryan Johansen scored twice, Mike Fisher added three assists and the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Friday night.

James Neal also scored and Pekka Rinne made 22 saves for Nashville, winners of three straight. The Predators continued their home dominance, improving to 8-1-1.

Dustin Byfuglien scored for Winnipeg. The Jets concluded their five-game trip, losing all five games.

Byfuglien opened the scoring with 5:14 remaining in the opening period. His wrist shot from the right point deflected off of Wilson’s stick and beat Rinne high to the glove side. After getting his skate tangled Fisher, Rinne fell forward as the puck sailed over his shoulder.

Wilson tied it at 5:39 of the second. Fisher had the puck on the right boards near the faceoff circle and sent a pass to Wilson in front, where he had an easy tap-in for his third of the season. The three assists equalled a career high for Nashville’s captain.

Johansen followed 1:08 later on the power play.

Fisher sent a pass from the right faceoff dot to Johansen at the left dot, where he beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer. Hellebuyck finished with 25 saves.

Neal made it 3-1 with 2:06 remaining in the second on the power play.

With 2 seconds remaining in major boarding penalty assessed to Winnipeg’s Brandon Tanev, Neal’s wrist shot from the left faceoff dot sailed toward the Jets net. In the slot, Jets defenceman Mark Stuart tried to swat the puck out of midair, but tipped it over Hellebuyck’s shoulder and into the net.

Neal did not return to the ice following the second period. The team announced the he was out with an upper-body injury.

Tanev’s penalty was committed against Nashville’s Colton Sissons, who did not return to the game following the hit.

Wilson scored his second of the game at 2:13 of the third and Johansen struck again at 8:15.

NOTES: Predators D Ryan Ellis missed the game with an upper-body injury. He was replaced by Anthony Bitetto, who missed Nashville’s last 18 games with an upper-body injury sustained in the season opener. ... Nashville has scored at least one power-play goal in each of its last four games. ... The Jets are 3-12-1 when trailing after two periods this season. ... The Jets have allowed 32 goals in the second period this season while scoring just 14 of their own in the middle frame.

UP NEXT:

The teams will meet again Sunday in Winnipeg.

