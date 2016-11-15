Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, and third of his career, as the Winnipeg Jets bounced the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Tuesday.

Three of Winnipeg’s four goals were notable firsts.

Rookie defenceman Josh Morrissey scored his first NHL goal, while forwards Chris Thorburn and Nic Petan earned their first goals of the season.

Rookie sniper Patrik Laine also scored his 12th goal of the season for the Jets (9-7-2), who now have points in their past five games.

Nikolaj Ehlers picked up a pair of assists.

Chicago netminder Corey Crawford was replaced by Scott Darling after letting in four goals on 22 shots. Darling made two saves.

It was the first of five games between the clubs this season, who went into the contest with Chicago first in the Central Division and Winnipeg second.

The Blackhawks (11-4-2) had picked up points in each of their previous 11 games. It was their first game of a season-long, seven-game road trip.

Morrissey beat Crawford at 6:26 of the first period when his one-timer from the high slot went through the goalie’s legs.

It was only the 11th even-strength goal Crawford had allowed this season.

Morrissey finished the period in the penalty box after he was called for charging against Hawks winger Vinnie Hinostroza with 26 seconds left, but Chicago couldn’t take advantage of the extra man.

The Hawks got two more power plays early in the middle period, including a two-man advantage for 1:07.

Winnipeg ended up handling the puck often in the short-handed situation and got a standing ovation from the crowd at MTS Centre after the second penalty expired.

The Jets had their first power play midway through the scoreless second, but couldn’t add to their 1-0 lead.

Chicago outshot Winnipeg 20-13 after two periods.

Thorburn scored at 4:41 of the third period with a surprise shot. The veteran got the puck along the boards, spun around and shot at the net. The puck went high past Crawford for the 2-0 lead.

Laine scored his 12th goal of the season after Dustin Byfuglien’s wraparound attempt went off a stick and Laine got the puck and flipped it by Crawford at 8:32.

Eleven seconds later, Petan scored his first of the season when he missed shooting a loose puck but his second attempt beat Crawford at 8:43.

The 4-0 score sent Crawford to the bench. He had been unbeaten in his previous nine starts (7-1-2).

Winnipeg is now 6-0 when leading after two periods.

The Jets head out for a five-game road trip, starting Thursday in Philadelphia. The Blackhawks continue on to Calgary for a game Friday.

