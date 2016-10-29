Shea Weber scored on a third-period power play as the Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal (8-0-1), the only NHL club without a regulation-time loss this season.

Nazem Kadri scored for the Leafs (2-3-3), who were coming off a 3-2 win Thursday over Florida. Toronto plays again Sunday night against the Islanders in New York. The Leafs outshot Montreal 37-31.

The Canadiens have owned the Leafs in recent seasons. It was their 11 straight victory over Toronto, which last beat Montreal on Jan. 18, 2014.

The Leafs had the better of the play for much of the first two periods but the Canadiens had the better scoring chances and got the only goal 2:06 into the second frame.

Alexander Radulov collected the puck behind the Toronto defence and fed the trailing Galchenyuk for a high shot into an open side that left no chance for Frederik Andersen.

Carey Price then had to be at his best as the Leafs poured on pressure. He stopped William Nylander in alone midway through the second and then made two sharp saves in traffic.

Radulov was off for hooking when Kadri redirected Nylander’s shot from the right point along the ice past Price 4:18 into the third period.

The Canadiens were on a four-on-three advantage when Radulov slid a pass to Weber for a blast from about 35 feet out that went inside the right post. It was Weber’s fourth goal and 10th point in nine games as a Canadien. Three of them have been on the power play.

Montreal coach Michel Therrien juggled his lines, moving Radulov onto the top unit with Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher. Radulov responded with two assists.

21:50ET 29-10-16

