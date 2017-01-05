Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada defenceman Thomas Chabot (not shown) scores on United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as Canada forward Mathieu Joseph (11) and United States forward Joey Anderson (13) look on during first period gold medal game hockey action at the IIHF World Junior Championship, Thursday, January 5, 2017 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canada defenceman Thomas Chabot (not shown) scores on United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as Canada forward Mathieu Joseph (11) and United States forward Joey Anderson (13) look on during first period gold medal game hockey action at the IIHF World Junior Championship, Thursday, January 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

WORLD JUNIORS

Sean Gordon

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada has taken a 2-0 lead against the United States in the final game of the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship.

After a rollicking opening few minutes of back-and-forth chances, the U.S. were first to threaten seriously via Jack Roslovic, whose shot went wide of Carter Hart’s net in the Team Canada end.

Moments later, the Canadians roared up the ice and defenceman Thomas Chabot, who had jumped up into the play, finished of a pretty passing play involving Mathieu Joseph and Matthew Barzal.

The Ottawa Senators prospect knocked his fourth goal of the tournament past a sprawling Tyler Parsons at 4:38 of the first.

With the U.S. coming into the game and establishing zone time, Canada counter-attacked and managed to keep a puck inside the offensive zone to allow for fresh troops.

Then defenceman Jeremy Lauzon stepped in to knock down an attempted clear, walked toward the middle of the ice, and smashed an unstoppable slapshot into the top left corner past Parsons to make it 2-0 for Canada.

A super-charged Bell Centre had occasion to rise to its feet once again at 9:02.

Follow Sean Gordon on Twitter: @MrSeanGordon

 

