Star power is an actual, important thing in sports, but the dearth of same doesn’t mean there can’t still be a decent or even remarkable spectacle.

Each year the world junior championship must deal with the fact that many of the best 18- and 19-year-old players on the planet will be otherwise occupied with their NHL teams.

The participants in the 2017 championship game, for instance, assembled their squads from talented, but mostly secondary prospects.

The result was a sensational, rollicking, closely-fought final that ended in a shoot-out with U.S. victorious on the strength of Troy Terry’s fourth shootout goal of the competition.

It qualifies as a shame when a classic game of hockey is played that someone has to lose in a skills competition, but at least the shoot-out has the benefit of being categorical.

Canada’s lineup featured 10 first-round NHL draft choices, but only two taken in the top-10; The U.S. team included one top-10 pick and six first-rounders – not every draft year can be studded with talent the likes of Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews.

But Canada and the United States has become the pre-eminent national rivalry in world hockey; not much is required for the bitterness to take hold.

Indeed, Canadian forward Julien Gauthier didn’t even wait for the game to officially begin before getting into the face of gigantic American forward Jordan Greenway – giving him an introductory chirp and cross-check as the teams lined up for the opening draw.

The Americans entered the contest with a pristine 6-0 record, including a fairly comfortable round-robin victory over a Canadian team that has only improved since the set-back.

This Team Canada may not overwhelm you with chances from the rush and dizzying displays of skill (although there is some of that).

As Canada coach Dominique Ducharme said after an emphatic display against Sweden in the semi-final round, “we played like Canadians play.”

Well, Americans have a nicely effective way of doing things, too.

Canada scored twice in the first – defencemen Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon, on a peach of a snapshot.

The United States replied with a pair in the second – defenceman Charlie McAvoy, and Kiefer Bellows on a power-play deflection.

In the third, Canada scored twice (more Quebecois production from Nicolas Roy, on a power-play, and Mathieu Joseph, on a breakaway). The United States replied within 24 seconds (Bellows again) and again two minutes later (Colin White).

Then it was up to goaltenders Carter Hart of Canada – monumental in the semi-final – and Tyler Parsons to parry wave after wave of attacks (the United States edging the scoring chance count).

The game went to overtime, as these things must.

This year’s world junior showcase has been blighted by low attendance figures – particularly in Montreal – but Bell Centre was close enough to solidly packed to forestall any quibbling over numbers, and loud.

Redemption may be too strong a word, let’s just say it was an upbeat conclusion to the event.

Hockey Canada’s Scott Smith allowed the overall attendance was a disappointment, and said the federation’s aim is to strike the right balance between “legacy funds” (ie. profit) and accessible ticket prices.

“There are definitely some learnings,” he said.

René Fasel, the Zurich dentist who heads the International Ice Hockey Federation, was blunt in his assessment: “the ticket prices were too expensive, we must call a spade a spade.”

He also said Hockey Canada and its member federations and partners, including the IIHF, stand to make “a big profit.”

Earlier, Russia outlasted Sweden to win the bronze medal game 2-1.

It was the seventh successive year Russia has claimed a spot on the world junior podium.

Even though the medal wasn’t their preferred colour, a noisy celebration kicked off in the team’s room.

Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, a Montreal Canadiens draftee who has felt the NHL atmosphere in Bell Centre was plainly just content to have a medal around his neck.

“They cheered for me for the Canadiens, they cheered for me today, so I’m happy,” he said.

