Young Bobby Orr gives great display for admiring group from Parry Sound

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Nov. 28, 1966, edition of The Globe and Mail. It is being republished here as part of our Leafs ’67 Today project.

Parry Sound was well represented in Maple Leaf Gardens Saturday night by hockey fans who came to see its hometown hero, Bobby Orr.

They were not disappointed with the performance of the defenseman who will be 19 next March. He was great and was named as the game’s No. 1 star.

However, Orr’s Boston Bruins teammates were not so great and Toronto Maple Leafs gained an easy 4-2 victory in the close National Hockey League race.

The score complimented the Bruins, who were badly outplayed during the last two periods and could have easily wound up as 8-2 losers if Leafs had shown any ability to finish plays.

Follow the project on Twitter A daily, real-time look at the historic 1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs 50 years after their march to the Stanley Cup. Follow @Leafs67Today

Despite the loss, Orr’s fans did have something to get excited about in a loosely played contest that saw the goalies, Leafs’ Terry Sawchuk and Bruins’ Gerry Cheevers, face a combined total of 71 shots.



It was a big night for Douglas Orr, Bobby’s father, who finally saw his son play an NHL game in Toronto. The first time Bruins played at the Gardens this season, Orr found it necessary to watch the game on television from the Westbury Hotel because all the tickets he got were taken when he and his Parry Sound relatives and neighbors assembled before the game.

“I got 25 tickets for this game but I turned out to be the 26th person,” said Orr. “But I wasn’t going to watch this game from any hotel so I decided to see if I could finagle my way in.”

He was successful in gaining a seat in the Gardens’ press box.

During the game, when he was not exhorting his son or the Bruins, he teased Gardens’ publicist Stan Obodiae about Toronto not wanting his son.

“Toronto was the only team not to go after him. Your scout, Bob Davidson, spoke to the school principal instead of coming to me. You people said he was too small to play in the NHL.”

At the time Bobby Orr was a skinny 127-pound 14-year-old who eventually chose the Bruins because he liked their scout, Wren Blair.

The rookie defenseman set up Boston’s first goal while the Bruins were shorthanded and gained credit for a goal after 22 seconds of the final period as Boston tied the score at 2-2.





With Pit Martin off for hooking early in the first period, Orr blocked a shot in front of Cheevers and passed ahead to John McKenzie. McKenzie relayed the puck to Filles Marotte, who rifled a 40-foot drive past Sawchuk.

Orr, who admitted surprise at being named No. 1 star, was startled to learn referee Lloyd Gilmour had credited him with the third-period goal.

Ron Murphy took the puck away from Leafs’ Jim Pappin along the boards and fired toward the net. The puck went in off Leaf defenseman Allan Stanley’s skate. Stanley was checking Orr.

“I thought it went in off Stanley but the referee said it went in off my skate. I didn’t feel it hit me,” said Orr.

Stanley later confirmed Murphy’s shot hit his skate. The goal was Orr’s sixth, tops among league defenseman.

Leafs’ power play tied the game at 1-1 in the first period when Ron Ellis batted in Larry Jeffrey’s accurate pass from behind the goal.

Frank Mahovlich completed an opporunistic play with Dave Keon and Stanley to put Leafs ahead 2-1 in the second period. Stanley’s long high pass bounced off defenseman Ted Green at centre ice. Keon grabbed the puck and outskated defenseman Joe Watson before passing to the Big M, who went in and pulled Cheevers out before scoring his seventh goal.

Pete Stemkowski broke the 2-2 tie with his first goal of the season in the third period when he outmuscled the Bruins in retrieving a loose puck and jamming it into the goal during a scramble. Two minutes later Jeffrey stole the puck from Green and beat Cheevers from close range.

LEAFS ’67 TODAY: MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL