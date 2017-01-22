Captain Max Pacioretty felt the Canadiens could have done more to thank Carey Price for keeping them in the game late.

Price made two incredible saves in the dying seconds of regulation time but he was beaten in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres won 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

With time winding down in the third period, Price made a pad save on Matt Moulson on the breakaway at 19:40. Then with six seconds remaining on the clock, Price robbed Rasmus Ristolainen with a windmill glove save to send it to overtime.

“What great saves,” said Pacioretty, who had an assist on the night. “You really felt the building get into it. It felt like we deserved a better fate for Carey.”

As time expired, the sold-out Bell Centre crowd gave Price a deserved standing ovation.

But 1:48 into overtime, Buffalo’s Zach Bogosian spoiled the party, beating Price with a slapshot that went off the post and in for his first goal of the season.

Montreal (28-13-7) outshot the Sabres 3-1 in overtime.

“They were sitting back on the 3-on-3, waiting for a turnover or a chance to jump and that’s what they did,” said Pacioretty.

Bogosian’s goal came just seconds after Buffalo (19-18-9) goalie Robin Lehner made a spectacular stop of his own.

At 1:29 of the extra period, an out-of-position Lehner somehow edged back towards his crease as Alex Galchenyuk fired a slapshot destined for the roof of the net. To everyone’s disbelief, the diving Lehner managed to snag the puck with his glove.

“It happened really fast,” said Lehner, who earned his 11th win of the season. “It was nice to feel it in my glove. That is a great feeling.”

Added Sabres coach Dan Bylsma: “Everyone thought the game was over with that slapshot from the middle of the ice. The cage was wide open and Robin recovered with a huge glove save. The fans half cheered for a goal and it turned into a gasp. We had guys on the bench clamouring and cheering him on.”

Montreal, one of the league’s best third-period teams, was leading 2-1 going into the final frame. Cody Franson tied it up at 2-2 when his shot from the point through traffic sailed past Price with 8:07 remaining in the third period.

The Canadiens dropped to 17-1-3 when leading after two periods.

“They didn’t just lay down and let us have the win,” said Habs defenceman Mark Barberio. “We had to score on some of our second-period opportunities. The goalies stole the show in this one.”

Lehner stopped 36-of-38 shots while Price made 35 saves.

After a scoreless first, Artturi Lehkonen put the Canadiens on the board at 3:54 of the second.

Like most of his 11 goals this season, Lehkonen scored from the slot by cashing in a rebound. The 21-year-old, playing in his first NHL season, scored top shelf after Paul Byron’s shot bounced off Lehner’s pads.

The Sabres weren’t behind for long.

With the fans still cheering Lehkonen’s goal, former Canadiens captain Brian Gionta levelled the score less than a minute later. After a failed clearance by defenceman Nathan Beaulieu behind his own net, Gionta took a cross-crease pass from Evander Kane for the easy tap-in.

Montreal regained its one-goal lead at 8:50 of the second period when first-line centreman Phillip Danault deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point past Lehner for his 10th goal of the season.

The Canadiens now have seven players with at least 10 goals this season.

Price conceded at least three goals for the ninth time in his last 11 starts. The Habs netminder came into Saturday’s contest with a 3.46 goals-against average in his last 10 games.

Notes: Canadiens winger Alexander Radulov played in his 200th NHL game.

