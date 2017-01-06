Before entering a conference room at his London, Ont., law firm, Richard McLaren turns off his phone.

“This is just far too easy to track,” McLaren says, waving the device about. “In fact, I can track your phone from here. I have that equipment.”

The 71-year-old author of the report that has roiled the Olympic movement no longer uses public WiFi – he travels with his own portable router. He doesn’t make calls from the tarmac – “One place you should never, ever use your cellphone is at an airport.” And he has adapted his schedule so that he is at his desk when Russian security operatives are not at theirs – “They don’t seem to work on weekends.”

