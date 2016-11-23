Montreal Impact scored early and often then hung on to win 3-2 as TFC fought back. Kickoff was delayed about 30 minutes as the 18 yard boxes were repainted to regulation size. Game 2 will be played Nov. 30.
The grounds crew repaints the lines for the 18 yard box to regulation size delaying the start of the game.
(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Dominic Oduro of the Montreal Impact kicks the ball past goaltender Clint Irwin of Toronto FC.
(Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
The ball sails past Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush on a goal by Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Goaltender Clint Irwin makes a save as Justin Morrow of the Toronto FC defends against Dominic Oduro.
(Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Montreal Impact's Laurent Ciman, right, challenges Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco during the first half.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Matteo Mancosu of the Montreal Impact celebrates his goal with teammates in the first half.
(Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Montreal Impact defender Laurent Ciman slide tackles Toronto FC midfielder Armando Cooper.
(Dan Hamilton/USA Today Sports)
Montreal Impact's Didier Drogba, right, challenges Toronto FC's Eriq Zavaleta.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Toronto FC defender Steven Beitashour, left, battles for the ball with Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)