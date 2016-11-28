A collection from AFP captures some of its greatest sports photography this year. From ping pong, to the pitch, to the pool; from Rio de Janeiro to Mongolia to the Arctic Circle.
British athlete Alistair Brownlee (L) helps his brother Jonathan Brownlee (R) before crossing the line in second and third place during the ITU World Triathlon Championships 2016 in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, Mexico on September 18.
(Elizabeth Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images)
Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadtou competes in table tennis at the Riocentro during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 9.
(Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images)
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (C) jokes with Canada's Andre De Grasse (L) after they crossed the finish line in the Men's 200m Semifinal during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 17.
(Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images)
USA's Michael Phelps competes in a Men's 100m Butterfly heat during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 11.
(Francois -Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images)
USA's Michael Phelps (L) kisses his son Boomer next to his partner Nicole Johnson (R) and mother Deborah (C) after he won the Men's 200m Butterfly Final during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 9.
(Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
France's Samir Ait Said reacts after injuring his leg while competing in the qualifying for the men's vault event of the Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 6.
(Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)
SMG team Wein Han and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin compete in Inner Mongolia's Gobi desert, ending the 13th special stage of the Silkway rally on July 22.
(Partick Baz/AFP/Getty Images)
Portugal's captain and forward Cristiano Ronaldo hold up the winners' trophy in the Euro 2016 final football match between France and Portugal at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 10.
(Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
People watch on a giant screen the Euro 2016 football tournament final match between Portugal and France, while Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is evacuated on a stretcher after being injured, on July 10.
(Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images)
A surfer looks at the Northern lights ( aurora borealis ) illuminating the sky over the snow covered beach of Unstad, on Lofoten Islands, Arctic Circle, on March 14.
(Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images)