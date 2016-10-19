-
Cleveland Indians left fielder Coco Crisp (4) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the 2016 ALCS playoff baseball series in Toronto.
(Dan Hamilton/USA Today Sports)
-
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista leaps at the outfield wall as he watches a home run from Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during fourth inning, game five American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
-
Ryan Merritt #54 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with teammate Roberto Perez #55 after closing out the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game five of the American League Championship Series in Toronto.
(Elsa/Getty Images)
-
Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista tosses his bat after hitting a fly ball in the fourth inning of game five of the ALCS in Toronto.
(Cole Burston for The Globe and Mail)
-
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada (25) reacts on his way to the dugout against the Cleveland Indians during third inning, game five American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
-
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller celebrates after inducing an inning-ending double play against the Toronto Blue Jays during sixth inning, game five American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
-
Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall (8) and second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) nearly collide as they slide for a single hit by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) during fifth inning, game five American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
-
Cleveland Indians left fielder Coco Crisp hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during fourth inning, game five American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman (6) looks on from the dugout during seventh inning, game five American League Championship Series baseball action against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
-
Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto,.
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson watches the replay after hitting into an inning-ending double play after the call was challenged during sixth inning, game five American League Championship Series baseball action against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
In photos