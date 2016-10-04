-
Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki throws his bat in frustration after flying out to left field against the Baltimore Orioles during fifth inning American League wild-card game action in Toronto.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Troy Tulowitzki #2 after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles during the American League Wild Card game at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays fans hold signs during the American League Wild Card game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after a defensive play by Troy Tulowitzki #2 (not pictured) in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during the American League Wild Card game at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar (11) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild card playoff baseball game at Rogers Centre.
(Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)
Baltimore Orioles' Michael Bourn can't make the catch on a double hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar during fifth inning American League wild-card game action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays talks with Russell Martin #55 on the pitcher's mound in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during the American League Wild Card game at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto.
(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
J.J. Hardy #2 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during the American League Wild Card game at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto.
(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar makes a diving catch against the Baltimore Orioles during fourth inning American League wild-card game action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Toronto Blue Jays Josh Donaldson (L) is tagged out at first base by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman during the wild card game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre.
(Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Fans applaud Toronto Blue Jay left fielder Ezequiel Carrera after he caught a ball that was hit into left field stands during the wild card game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre.
(Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Baltimore Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim gets under a fly ball as a beer can sails past him during seventh inning American League wild-card game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, left, and home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom walk off the field after a beer can was thrown onto the field during play following seventh inning American League wild-card game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) reacts after hitting a double to lead off the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild card playoff baseball game at Rogers Centre.
(Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)
Jason Grilli #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after the third out in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during the American League Wild Card game at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto.
(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
