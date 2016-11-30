Toronto FC take on Montreal Impact in the MLS Eastern Conference final at BMO field in Toronto. No matter who wins soccer history will be made with a Canadian team moving on to the MLS Cup final for the first time.
Toronto FC forward Will Johnson (7) takes a shot on Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (1) as Impact defender Hassoun Camara (6) looks on during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) and Montreal Impact defender Victor Cabrera (36) battle for the ball during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro (7) scores on Toronto FC goalkeeper Clint Irwin (1) during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro (7) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro (7) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Montreal Impact defender Victor Cabrera (36) and Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) battle for the ball during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Toronto FC midfielder Armando Cooper (31) celebrates with midfielder Michael Bradley (4) after scoring a goal during the first half in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final against the Montreal Impact at BMO Field in Toronto.
(Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) reacts after scoring past the Montreal Impact during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti (10) is forced off the ball by Toronto FC forward Will Johnson (7) and Toronto FC forward Eriq Zavaleta (15) during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) and Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro (7) exchange wordsas he is held back by Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (1) in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final at BMO Field in Toronto.
(John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports)
Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow (2) battles for the ball against Montreal Impact defender Hassoun Camara (6) during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Toronto FC midfielder Will Johnson (7) upends Montreal Impact defender Victor Cabrera (36) in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final at BMO Field in Toronto.
(John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports)
Toronto FC's Armando Cooper (right) scores his team's first goal on Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush during first half MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Jozy Altidore #17 of Toronto FC celebrates a goal during the first half of the MLS Eastern Conference playoff soccer final against Montreal Impact at BMO Field in Toronto.
(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)