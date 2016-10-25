Fans, players, rally towels and likely a few beers and hot dogs get warmed up for Game One of the 2016 World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
A young fan walks into Game One of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Fans wait in line to enter Progressive Field prior to Game One of the 2016 World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
Coco Crisp #4 and Rajai Davis #20 of the Cleveland Indians warm up during batting practice prior to Game One of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
A general view prior to Game One of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
A volunteer hands a rally towel to a fan prior to Game One of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
A fan poses for a picture prior to Game One of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Chicago Cubs players warm up prior to Game One of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Babies wear World Series onesie at the Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Hospital in Cleveland. Newborn babies at the Cleveland hospital have joined the ranks of the Cleveland Indians' fans. The clinic says babies born today and throughout the World Series at several of its hospitals will be dressed in the outfits to help cheer on the Indians' quest for a championship as they take on the Chicago Cubs.
(Will Hernandez/AP)