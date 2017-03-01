One of Canada’s favourite broadcast tandems is coming home this fall.

Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole will return to TSN, the network that made them stars, and once again bring their brand of humour to the late-night version of SportsCentre on weeknights. They left TSN in 2013 for Fox Sports 1, which was launched to compete with U.S. sports broadcast giant ESPN but has never seriously threatened it in the ratings war.

When Fox Sports announced recently they would not renew the contracts of Onrait and O’Toole, who were the hosts of Fox Sports Live, there was immediate speculation the pair would return to TSN. There was also talk that rival network Sportsnet would make a play for the pair, but TSN made the announcement Wednesday morning on its NHL trade-deadline show.

Onrait and O’Toole will spread their comedy among sports highlights, stories and some of the same segments they used to do like Ya Blew It!!! that were fan-favourites. SportsCentre With Jay and Dan will run at midnight from Monday to Friday and be re-run in the mornings. It was the morning re-broadcasts that made the duo so popular with young viewers, who watched as they prepared for school. Onrait and O’Toole will also appear on other TSN broadcasts and provide original content for the network’s digital and social platforms, which will be aimed at millennials.

“I’m excited to be coming home to TSN,” Onrait said in a TSN press release. “Also, I was about to be deported, so the timing couldn’t be better.”

O’Toole noted they probably had little choice when it came to their next steps.

“I can’t tell you how many people have told me and Jay they grew up watching us on SportsCentre,” O’Toole said. “It’s what makes returning to the SC brand so special. It’s what we love doing. It’s what we have the most fun doing, and honestly, it’s the only job we know how to do. We have no other skills.”

It appears talks between TSN and Onrait and O’Toole about coming home started almost immediately after Fox announced last week their show was cancelled.

“Jay and Dan are not only two of Canada’s all-time fan-favourite broadcasters, they are part of the TSN team, and we’re delighted to have them back on the network,” TSN president Stewart Johnston said. “This new incarnation of SportsCentre will provide engagement and opportunities for consumers and advertisers alike throughout the day.”

