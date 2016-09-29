-
Marian Hossa of Team Europe collides with Carey Price of Team Canada during the second period.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Team Canada centre Sidney Crosby has his helmet knocked off during a scuffle with Team Europe at the end of the first period.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Team Canada goalie Carey Price makes a save against Team Europe during second period.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Frans Nielsen of Team Europe and Sidney Crosby of Team Canada get tangled up during the second period.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Tobias Rieder of Team Europe and Drew Doughty of Team Canada chase down a loose puck during the first period.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Marc-Edouard Vlasic of Team Canada is checked into the boards by Mikkel Boedker of Team Europe during the first period.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Team Canada goalie Carey Price gives up a goal to Team Europe defenseman Zdeno Chara (not pictured) during the first period.
(Kevin Sousa/USA Today Sports)
Team Europe defenseman Zdeno Chara celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Team Canada during the first period.
(Kevin Sousa/USA Today Sports)
Team Canada changes lines against Team Europe during the first period.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of Team Europe defends a shot from Drew Doughty of Team Canada during the first period.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Members of Team Europe and Team Canada scrum after the first period.
(Kevin Sousa/USA Today Sports)
