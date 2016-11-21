The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario is set to hear a case today of a man who alleges indigenous names and symbols used by some Mississauga, Ont., hockey teams demonstrate institutional racism.

Brad Gallant has brought his complaint against the City of Mississauga, and says it should not provide funding to teams with racially insensitive names and logos, like the Mississauga Chiefs or Lorne Park Ojibwa.

He also says the city should remove banners featuring the teams’ names and logos from municipal buildings.

In Ontario, he says, there are seven teams with racially insensitive names or logos, and five of them are in Mississauga.

In his complaint, Gallant says “the institutional racism at the City of Mississauga is responsible” for allowing the names to remain.

Gallant is a member of the Qualipu Mi’kmaq First Nation, and in his complaint he says his two daughters are both goalies.

“My kids can surf the Internet and see the culture mocked continuously on sports websites,” he wrote in his complaint to the tribunal. “My children’s peers can see that harassment, abuse and bullying is not tolerated against any group, so long as they arrived in North America after the 15th century.”

This isn’t the first time this issue has come up in Ontario.

Just last month, a judge quashed an activist’s bid to prevent the Cleveland Indians from using its team name and “Chief Wahoo” logo when playing in Toronto.

