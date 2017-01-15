Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Alex Harvey, right, and Len Valjas, center, ski on their way to win the men's team sprint competition of the FIS Cross Country Skiing World Cup in Dobbiaco (Toblach), Italy, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Andrea Solero/AP)
TOBLACH, ITALY — The Canadian Press

Canadians Alex Harvey and Lenny Valjas, won gold in the team sprint on Sunday at a cross-country skiing World Cup.

Harvey, from Saint Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., and Toronto’s Valjas both played air guitar on their skis in the finish area after winning in 16 minutes 2.11 seconds.

It was the first time Canada has won a team-sprint event since Harvey and Devon Kershaw won the gold medal in the classic team sprint at the 2011 World Championships in Norway.

It was the 19th-World Cup medal, and fifth victory for Harvey to go along with his four World Championship podiums, including his 2011 team sprint title.

